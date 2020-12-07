Monday, 07 December 2020

Tree mystery

WARGRAVE Parish Council would like to trace the person responsible for planting a tree in Kings Field.

The horse chestnut was planted without permission and is in an unsuitable location between other trees as it will be too big once it has fully matured.

The council would be happy to discuss an alternative location but if nobody comes forward the tree will be moved.

