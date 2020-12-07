Monday, 07 December 2020

Park free for the day

PARKING in Henley will be free on three Tuesdays in the run-up to Christmas.

Visitors will not be required to pay and display at the car parks operated by South Oxfordshire District Council on December 8, 15 and 22.

These include the King’s Road, Greys Road and Southfields, off Goodall Close, car park. Parking is already free on Sundays.

The council hopes this will encourage people to support local businesses after a tough year of trading due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor David Rouane, cabinet member for housing and environment said: “We provide free parking as a way of encouraging people to shop locally for their Christmas presents.

“This year it seems particularly important for people to do that in order to help independent traders who have been badly hit by the recent restrictions.

“As a community, we have a shared responsibility to look after each other and help to ensure that their businesses survive through this current period and then thrive once again after the pandemic is over.”

