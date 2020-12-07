500 people found by tracing app

MORE than 500 people have been contacted by Oxfordshire’s coronavirus tracing app since it was launched in October.

Oxfordshire County Council is working with South Oxfordshire District Council to contact people when the national track and trace system is unable to reach them.

The national system attempts to contact all cases in the county but if it is unable to reach someone within 24 hours, the case passes to Oxfordshire’s local contact tracing team who works seven days a week.

Dr Adam Briggs, a public health consultant for the county council, said: “The success of the team over the past six weeks has been a key contribution to the recent fall in covid cases we’ve seen in the county.

“The 500 residents we have reached may not otherwise have been contacted and, without our local contact tracing team, they and their contacts may have gone on to spread the virus.

“Our call handlers first try to reach a case by phone but where they are unable to get through, trained staff visit cases at home to speak with them and deliver letters explaining why the council is trying to get in touch and asking people to contact the call centre.

“The extra layer of protection that the contact tracing system has provided has been valuable and it will continue to be an extra tool in the fight against the virus as we enter winter.

“If you are contacted, it will be a locally based person on the other end of the phone. They will talk to you about what you need to do to protect your friends and family while isolating.”