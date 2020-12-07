Charge calls

Monday, 07 December 2020

A PHONE box in Nettlebed could be used as a library or charging point for phones or electric vehicles.

The suggestions came from residents who responded to an online survey asking if they wanted the village to adopt the kiosk in Watlington Street.

The call box is set to be decommissioned by BT and council has the option to adopt it for £1. It will make a decision next month.

