Council finally set to approve local plan

A HOUSING blueprint for South Oxfordshire is set to be approved on Thursday.

If it is passed, the local plan will provide a requirement for 23,550 new homes to be built by the year 2035.

A planning inspector has deemed the document to be suitable following a three-week examination of it, meaning the district council can now adopt it.

The plan was drawn up by the council’s previous Conservative administration but when a Liberal Democrat and Green coalition won control in May last year they threatened to scrap it or rewrite it.

They said the number of homes was too high and that not enough focus had been placed on environmental and sustainability issues.

However, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick then intervened and ordered the council to approve the plan by the end of this year.

Councillor Anne-Marie Simpson, cabinet member for planning, said: “The story of this plan began in 2014 before a number of our councillors had even been elected, including me.

“It began its journey in a very different time, under a previous administration operating under very different corporate objectives. It has been a long process and for many an understandably emotive one.

“I want to thank every member of the public, every organisation and councillor who has contributed, whether through written submissions or in person at the country’s first ever virtual strategic plan inspection.

“Our officers have worked incredibly hard over the past six years through what has often been a difficult and challenging process. I want to thank them for their commitment and diligence.”

Meanwhile, the Campaign to Protect Rural England has described the plan as “deeply flawed”.

Professor Richard Harding, chairman of the South Oxfordshire division, said: “CPRE Oxfordshire cannot endorse this plan, which vastly exaggerates housing numbers, fractures our green belt and does not reflect the wishes of South Oxfordshire residents.

“If it is adopted, the housing targets will be so high that we could very quickly be in a situation where delivery fails to keep up, opening the door to speculative development. Failure to adopt will mean there is no up-to-date local plan, so developers will still rule the roost.

“Plus there is the risk of the secretary of state stepping in and removing local planning powers altogether. The situation is a mess and offers no good choices.”