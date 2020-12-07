Police called to playground

POLICE visited the playground at Bourdillon Field in Goring following complaints that social distancing guidelines weren’t being followed.

The parish council, which runs the facility behind the primary school off Wallingford Road, took action after seeing evidence of “significant breaches”.

More children were using it than are allowed under the covid-19 rules, so they were playing too close together and increasing the risk of spreading the disease.

Pc Barbara Taylor and colleagues spoke to parents.

The council, which considered closing the playground, thanked the police for their “constructive” approach.

Meanwhile, it has earmarked £500 to train a volunteer to carry out safety checks at the playground and its counterpart at Gardiner recreation ground, off Upper Red Cross Road.