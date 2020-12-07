Monday, 07 December 2020

Street work

IMPROVEMENTS to the road surface in Station Road, Goring, are a step closer to reality.

The parish council has agreed to form a working party with members of the village’s mobility issues group, which proposed the idea.

The road has no pavement and is uneven and difficult for wheelchair users, parents with buggies and other vulnerable groups to navigate.

The likely first step would be to appoint a consultant who could propose solutions and set out the costs.

Any changes would need the permission of Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

