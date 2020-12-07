Councillor opposes his next-door neighbour’s extension plan while his partner is proposing one too (only much bigger)

A HENLEY councillor has been criticised for opposing plans by his next-door neighbour for an extension when his partner was doing the same for their home.

Stefan Gawrysiak urged colleagues on the town council’s planning committee to vote against Debbie Mason’s proposal for a single-storey rear extension at her house in Elizabeth Road.

He spoke as a member of the public at the committee’s virtual meeting on November 3 and left before it agreed to recommend refusal.

Then last week the committee reversed that decision and recommended Mrs Mason’s plan is approved before hearing about an application by Councillor Gawrysiak’s partner Catherine Notaras to build a two-storey side and rear extension at the property next door where they live.

The development would also include a new single-storey entrance porch, detached garage, detached car port, a new entrance with gates and new dormer windows in the loft.

Mrs Mason spoke against the application but the committee voted not to debate it or express a view, saying members wouldn’t be able to make an “objective” decision because of Ms Notaras’s link to Cllr Gawrysiak, a member of the council’s ruling Henley Residents’ Group.

Councillors Will Hamilton and Ian Clark, members of the opposition Conservative group, protested at not being allowed a say.

Both applications will be decided by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Cllr Gawrysiak is also a member of that council and an occasional substitute on its planning committee but will not be involved in deciding these applications.

Ms Notaras wants an extension and car port along the northern boundary of her three-storey detached property. This adjoins another neighbour while the new garage would go to the south near Mrs Mason’s boundary.

The extension would house a bedsit with a bathroom and kitchen-diner on the ground floor, a fourth bedroom with en-suite bathroom plus another bathroom on the first floor and a pitched roof with skylight windows.

Mrs Mason says the plans are excessive and “unneighbourly”.

She says the extension would be too close to neighbours, cause overlooking and take neighbours’ light.

The new entrance could damage a tree on the pavement and adding dormer windows would effectively create a third storey, which no other properties on the street have.

She says Ms Notaras hasn’t submitted a floor plan for the loft so it isn’t clear how many bedrooms the finished house would have.

The new garage would dominate their “already dark” dining room and could kill a hedge by blocking sunlight, she claims.

Mrs Mason told councillors that when she discussed her application with Ms Notaras she said nothing about her own plans and she only found out about them when she received a statutory notification from the district council.

She said: “The application takes it up from three bedrooms and two bathrooms to, potentially, seven bedrooms and six bathrooms including the roof conversion. It could be used as a multi-tenant house, which in turn could bring multiple cars.

“The garage extends beyond the main building’s frontage and would cause a severe loss of light.

“Elizabeth Road is a mix of bungalows and two-storey houses and this extension would make it the only one [with three storeys] in Elizabeth Road or St Nicholas Road.

“Even though we’ve been in discussion with our neighbours about our application, not once did they mention this extensive planning application.”

Mrs Mason said the development might be acceptable with the removal of the second entrance and the dormer windows, relocating the garage and imposing a condition forbidding commercial use or further development in the back garden.

The other next-door neighbour was due to address the meeting but didn’t attend. Three residents of Greys Road have also objected while a fourth Henley resident, whose address wasn’t disclosed, wrote a letter of support.

Michelle Thomas (HRG) proposed no discussion, saying: “Members would be unable to reach an objective decision and, regardless of any observations, the district council will decide it.”

Cllr Hamilton said the committee had voted on previous planning applications submitted by councillors, including himself and Ian Reissmann (HRG).

He said: “There’s a precedent and it’s right that we discuss this application and send notes to the district council. It’s unfair not to comment.”

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “If members wish to raise objections, I see no issue.

“I don’t think a reasonable member of the public would believe that a personal friendship could stop [members] from saying something. But if councillors were minded to support it, they would have to consider whether a reasonable person would think that was an objective conclusion.”

Cllr Hamilton said the application should be “called in” for discussion by the district council’s planning committee but Mayor Ken Arlett said this would happen anyway as Cllr Gawrysiak sometimes attended meetings as a substitute member.

Cllr Arlett accused Cllr Hamilton of “just trying to cause problems”.

Meanwhile, the committee decided to back Mrs Mason’s application after planning officer Jodie Rhymes said the scheme was similar to one allowed under permitted development rights when planning permission is not required.

Cllr Gawrysiak had complained at the previous meeting that a planning inspector had stated in 2006 that no new windows should be included in the north and south walls of her house and that “no windows should face windows”.

He said the proposed window in the north flank looked directly into the windows of his main bedroom and lounge and over the patio.

He and Ms Notaras would be able to look from their bedroom directly through the proposed roof lights into next door’s kitchen and Mrs Mason would be able to look into their bedroom.

Mrs Mason said the inspector’s statement only applied to the original build and not any updates.

She said Cllr Gawrysiak’s concerns about overlooking could be addressed using frosted windows and there was a 6ft hedge between the properties anyway.

Cllr Hamilton said: “If I were the homeowner I’d be pretty aggrieved at the recommendation to refuse.

“The decision says there’s an impact on neighbouring properties but I don’t see how that can still be true given the application from next door.”

Cllr Gawrysiak declared an interest and withdrew from the Zoom call when his partner’s application was being considered. After the meeting, he declined to comment.

Cllr Hamilton made a formal complaint to the town clerk and the district council as the monitoring authority.

Mr Jacklin-Edward said there were no grounds for action and the district council said the administration of meetings wasn’t within its remit.