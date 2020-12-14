No hunger in winter

THE leader of Wokingham Borough Council has made a commitment that nobody in the area will go hungry or cold this winter.

Councillor John Halsall, who represents Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe, says it is more important than ever to support vulnerable residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The council will spend £100,000 to cover the cost of food vouchers for families with children who receive means-tested free school meals during the Christmas holidays and February half term.

It has received £208,703 from the Government’s Covid Winter Grant Scheme to support 2,100 children and young people in the borough.

Each family will receive £15 worth of food vouchers per week per child.

The rest of the money will be used to support other families and individuals who are struggling.

Cllr Halsall said: “Wokingham Borough Council will not allow any of our residents to go hungry or be cold during this covid-blighted winter.

“We are not starting this from scratch but the impact of covid-19 has made this an even more important issue for us.”