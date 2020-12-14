Monday, 14 December 2020

Glass link

PLANS to extend a house in Wargrave using a glass link have been approved.

The Walsh family, who live at the junction of Wargrave Road and Willow Lane, wanted to create a walkway between the existing house and two garages.

The application was approved by Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority.

One garage will be used as a games room and to provide extra accommodation, with a bathroom on the first floor. The other will have a boot and utility room, toilet and office.

Wargrave Parish Council did not object.

