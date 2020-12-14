Pizza maker can trial sell outside for three months

A MUSICIAN from Wargrave has been given permission to sell homemade pizza in the village outdoors.

Nick Fyffe started Wargrave Pizza Club earlier this year as he was unable to make any money from live performances due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He is currently a bass player for the Temperance Movement, a rock band formed in 2011, and used to be bassist for successful funk group Jamiroquai.

Mr Fyffe, 48, of Victoria Road, was selling his Neapolitan-style pizzas at the Cwtch café at Willow Marina when he approached the parish council in the summer to ask about selling from a gazebo in the recreation ground.

Now he has been granted a three-month trial, which has already begun.

He is cooking the pizzas using two portable ovens and serving from 4.30pm to 8.30pm on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Customers must pre-order and collect at a pre-arranged time to avoid crowding. Collections will be in 15-minute slots.

Mr Fyffe said: “When I first decided to do it, I thought I would do it from my home but quickly realised that just wouldn’t work.

“I spoke with Gemma [Naughton], who runs the café, and when I asked her about selling pizzas she said ‘yes’ straight away, so I’ve been doing that since the middle of July. During the summer it is lovely down by the river but when it gets dark and cold it’s not as much fun, so I won’t be down at the marina over the winter.

“Friday has always been a successful day though and the rec is close to my house. I hope this will open it up to people who weren’t already aware of me.

“I feel very fortunate that I have made this work and I am very grateful to the parish council for giving me permission. When I first approached them, I think the councillors may have been thinking fast food, teenagers hanging around and chucking around pizza boxes, but it’s not like that at all — it is high quality gourmet pizza.

“I am very grateful and I will continue to make the best pizzas that I possibly can.

“It is nice for Wargrave to have something like this because there aren’t really many options for takeaways in the village. I think I have filled a little gap in the market but I don’t have any plans to do it beyond two days a week.”

Mr Fyffe, who first started making pizza at the former Lovibonds microbrewery in Henley three years ago, said: “I don’t have any problem standing on stage in front of 20,000 but when I did the first day at Lovibonds I was really nervous. It was like doing a big gig for the first time.

“Wargrave Pizza Club is not just about me making money. I love making pizza and I want it to be the best it can be, otherwise I would be just buying in readymade bases.

“Everything is handmade and the ingredients are fresh and it is a very good quality, even if I do say so myself.”

Mr Fyffe feels fortunate to have an alternative to his music career in difficult times.

He said: “Rather than sitting at home panicking and having nothing to occupy my mind, I decided to do this. I have always loved cooking.

“I used to travel the world and do concerts and now I’m a guy who is making pizzas but there is no space for an ego now. There are people in a much worse situation than I am. I feel lucky to have this option and to have something else to do.”

The Neapolitan pizzas are cooked at about 900C and ready to serve after 60 to 90 seconds. A marinara pizza with no cheese, fresh garlic and oregano costs £7, while a margarita is £8. A Napoli salami costs £9, as does a “meateor”, which is made with a spicy nduja sausage.

Until now, all orders have been through Facebook. Now customers must text their name, preferred collection time and pizza order.