‘Beware of covid over Christmas’

THE leader of South Oxfordshire District Council is warning people to be cautious with their Christmas celebrations.

Although the area has been moved into tier 2, the number of cases of coronavirus had been coming down until the last week.

However, Councillor Sue Cooper warned that the pandemic was not over and urged residents to be on “high alert” with their plans for this month.

She said: “Because cases have reduced, pubs, shops, gyms and restaurants can re-open. We hope this paves the way for a merry Christmas and happy New year in South Oxfordshire, despite the difficult times we are living through.

“We must be careful and follow the rules to stop the spread of covid-19. We know the December reprieve for businesses won’t make up for what they have lost.

“Similarly, there are people in our communities who are clinically extremely vulnerable and need extra support. If you know of anyone who is isolating for health reasons, do ring them up and check they have everything they need, or just offer them the chance to have a chat.

“The relaxing of lockdown restrictions means we could enjoy a Christmas with family and friends but we don’t know the implications this will have in terms of the rules we will have to follow in early 2021.

“Please do enjoy the festive season but remember, we must still follow the rules.”