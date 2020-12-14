Neighbour can have extension despite councillor's objection

A WOMAN has been granted planning permission to extend her home in Henley despite opposition from a town councillor who lives next door.

Debbie Mason’s application for the single storey rear extension property in Elizabeth Road was approved by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, her neighbour, spoke against the plans at meeting of the town council’s planning committee as a member of the public and took no part in its decison.

He said a window in the north flank would overlook the home he shares with his partner Catherine Notaras and there would be light spill into the couple’s bedroom. They would also be able to look into Mrs Mason’s kitchen.

Cllr Gawrysiak said a planning inspector had stated in 2006 that no new windows should be included in Mrs Mason’s north or south walls and “no windows should face windows”.

The Henley Society was also against the application.

The committee recommended refusal on the grounds of the impact on neighbours but changed its mind at its next meeting after being addressed by Mrs Mason.

She said the restriction on new windows applied only to the initial build and not any follow-up applications and there was a 6ft hedge between the two properties anyway.

She said she needed more space as her family has been working from home since the first coronavirus lockdown in March.

Meanwhile, Ms Notaras is seeking permission for a two-storey side and rear extension of her own property with a new single-storey entrance porch, detached garage, detached car port, a new entrance with gates and new dormer windows in the loft.

The extension would house a bedsit with a bathroom and kitchen-diner on the ground floor, a fourth bedroom with en-suite bathroom plus another bathroom on the first floor and a pitched roof with skylight windows.

Mrs Mason has objected to the plans, as have three householders in Greys Road, while another resident wrote in favour.

The town council’s planning committee declined to comment on the application, saying it couldn’t reach an “objective” decision because of the link with Cllr Gawrysiak.

The district council is due to consider the application by the end of the month.