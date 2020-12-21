Monday, 21 December 2020

New surface

A ROAD in Charvil is due to be resurfaced early next year.

The work will be carried out by Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority.

It will cost between £60,000 and £70,000, which will be shared between the council, the highways authority, and the Milestone Avenue and Thames Drive Residents’ Association.

The project also includes the installation of white posts designed to discourage drivers from speeding.

