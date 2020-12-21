Monday, 21 December 2020

Broken window...

THE winner of the Henley Christmas window display competition, which was announced last week, was delighted to receive the trophy... or at least part of it.

Seconds before Lynette Tweedy, a showroom assistant at Timber Windows, opened the door to receive her prize, Mayor Ken Arlett accidentally snapped one of the handles off the cup. 

Luckily, he was able to hold the broken handle in place for the photograph that appeared in last week’s Henley Standard.

The cup will be mended before going on display in the winner’s winning window in Hart Street.

