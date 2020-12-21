Villagers in fear for their lives with traffic increase

RESIDENTS of Rotherfield Greys are worried about the risk of a fatal accident caused by drivers speeding.

The amount of traffic going through the village is increasing with the construction of 98 homes at the Highlands Park development in Henley, less than two miles away along Greys Road.

Nick Digby, chairman of Rotherfield Greys Parish Council, raised the issue during a virtual meeting of the Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan committee.

He said: “We are very concerned about the Highlands Park development and the amount of traffic it will generate and push through the village.

“Everything that turns left out of Highlands Park has to pass through our village.

“It is a major concern — there is already a problem with the amount of traffic and the speed of traffic, but this is only going to make things worse.

“The corner outside St Nicholas’ Church and the Maltsters Arms is a particular concern due to the fact that it is a sharp bend and people come around there far too quickly.

“Many of you will have noticed a couple of years ago that a chunk of the Maltsters Arms was taken out by a car driving straight into it.

“We have two footpaths and the bus stop, so there is a lot of pedestrian activity in that area and very limited provision.

“There are no kerbs and there are lots of potholes in the road. It is, frankly, quite shocking when you look at it.

“I get a lot of messages from residents about the dangers and the speed of the traffic and they are worried there is going to be an accident sooner or later and a loss of life.

“Our solution is to provide a pavement running across the front of the church and round past the Maltsters with a prominent kerb, which would encourage drivers to slow down and make it safer for drivers and pedestrians.

“If it can keep one local resident from a catastrophic accident, I think it is worth it.”

Councillor Digby asked the representatives of Henley Town Council and Harpsden Parish Council if they would be willing to contribute funding towards a new pavement.

He said Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, had provided a cost estimate of £65,000 but had said the work was not a priority.

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett, who chairs the committee, said it had no money to give. He added that the problem wasn’t as bad as it was being made out to be.

“There isn’t — amazingly —the kind of traffic coming out of Highlands that people think.

“I know there are only about 75 units there that are occupied and I pass it quite a lot. The majority of traffic coming your way is from Sonning Common and there is a lot of traffic going to Gillotts School.

“As for the safety aspect, I would say that’s for the county council. If you can get support from the county council, you may get better support from these two councils.”

A county council spokesman said: “We would be happy to discuss with the parish council the request for a new footway as well as exploring possible avenues for funding it.

“In the meantime, we are about to install entrance gates on the approach to the village from Broadplat to emphasise the start of the 30mph speed limit.”