Building fund

MORE than £53 million has been secured for community infrastructure by South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse district councils in the last four years.

The money comes from developers as part of receiving planning permission, otherwise called a section 106 agreement, and through the community infrastructure levy.

In South Oxfordshire, the money has been used to improve sports facilities, recreation grounds and village halls. 

