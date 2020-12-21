Monday, 21 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Road closure

PART of Station Road in Shiplake will be closed from December 28 to 31.

This will affect the section opposite The Gables and diversion signs will direct traffic along Mill Road and Mill Lane.

Access will be maintained for the emergency services and residents only.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33