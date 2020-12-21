Monday, 21 December 2020

No party for staff

STAFF at Henley Town Council will not have a Christmas party this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

The council would normally make a contribution towards a celebration.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said he hoped to find another way of showing the staff appreciation while at the same time looking to support local businesses.

Councillor Ian Reissman, chairman of the council’s finance, strategy and management committee, said: “I would like to thank the staff for all their hard work this year.

“It has been a particularly difficult and challenging year in many different ways and I hope we can continue to do as well — if not better — despite the difficulties caused by an international pandemic.”

The council’s offices and information centre will be closed between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

