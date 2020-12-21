Councillors divided as plan is approved on minister’s orders

A BLUEPRINT for thousands of new homes in South Oxfordshire has been adopted by the district council.

The decision followed a heated debate at a meeting on Thursday last week where some members claimed they were being forced by the Government to approve the Local Plan.

The document, which provides for 23,550 new homes to be built by the year 2035, had been delayed for more than a year due to an argument between the council and the Government.

The Liberal Democrat and Green coalition that runs the council had wanted to scrap the plan, which was drawn up by the previous Conservative administration, saying it was proposing too many homes, many on green belt land, and failed to focus on environmental and sustainability issues.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick intervened and ordered the council to approve the plan by the end of the year. Council leader Sue Cooper (Lib-Dem) was among the seven councillors to vote against it, saying she would not be bullied into approving something she had fought against.

Henley councillors Ken Arlett and Stefan Gawrysiak (Henley Residents Group) were among the 17 who voted in favour, while Green councillor Jo Robb, who represents Rotherfield and Woodcote, was among the nine who abstained.

Cllr Cooper, who represents Benson and Crowmash, said after the meeting that she couldn’t bring herself for vote for the plan.

She said: “When we took over, we didn’t like the plan and neither did most of the residents in the area but we were prevented by the Secretary of State from scrapping it.

“There have been some improvements on the environment but not enough in my opinion. I tried to put a message out to central government, ‘For goodness sake, please upgrade building regulations now’ because it is pointless building houses that have to be retrofitted in two or three years’ time.”

She said a number of the proposed development sites were not sustainable, including Chalgrove Airfield, which is earmarked for 3,000 homes and would depend on a number of new roads being built.

Cllr Cooper said she did not pressurise fellow councillors on how to vote.

“I very much wanted people to make up their own minds,” she said. “As a Liberal Democrat, I have a strong aversion to whipping people and the councillors are there to represent the community.

“Quite a lot of people abstained because they thought it wasn’t really a free vote and they were being bludgeoned into doing this by the Secretary of State. I personally had such a strong disliking of it that I couldn’t bring myself to vote for it. I ended my speech by saying, ‘I don’t like being bullied’ and I didn’t feel sufficiently bullied into voting for it or abstaining.

“I have spent the last two-and-a-half years trying to get this plan altered. I think people need to recognise that it is not a good plan and it is not endorsed by the Liberal Democrats. Most people who have followed this will know it is pretty much the plan they [the Conservatives] proposed.”

Councillor Maggie Filipova-Rivers (Lib-Dem), who represents Goring, abstained, saying she felt councillors were being bullied by the Government.

“At times, it has felt like we had nowhere to turn,” she said. “We couldn’t do what we were elected to do.”

Cllr Gawrysiak voted for the plan and urged other councillors not to abstain.

He added: “I want afforable houses for young people and I believe quite a few of the houses are in the right place.”