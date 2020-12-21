Extension plan may be refused

PLANS by a Henley councillor’s partner to enlarge their home have been recommended for refusal.

Highways officers at Oxfordshire County Council and a forestry officer at South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, both oppose Catherine Notaras’s application.

Ms Notaras, who lives in a three-bedroom detached property in Elizabeth Road, Henley, with town, district and county councillor Stefan Gawsrysiak, wants to build a two-storey side and rear extension with a single-storey entrance porch, detached garage and separate car port, a new entrance with gates and dormer windows in the loft.

This would create an additional bedroom on the first floor and a self-contained bedsit on the storey below.

The highways officers say the proposed second entrance is opposite a tree which would force vehicles to enter and exit at an angle to the road, reducing their vision in either direction.

The proposed gates wouldn’t make enough space for drivers to see pedestrians and the proposed garage wouldn’t meet the minimum size standard for a single vehicle.

The forestry officer says Ms Notaras hasn’t provided enough information to accurately assess the impact on trees but fears one lime would have to be removed, which was “not acceptable”.

The new builders could also affect the roots of other limes.

The application is opposed by several neighbours, including Debbie Mason, who lives next door and was recently granted permission for a smaller single-storey extension which Cllr Gawrysiak opposed as a member of the public.

Mrs Mason says her neighbour’s proposal is “unneighbourly” as it would overlook her home and cast parts of it into shadow.

Henley Town Council declined to discuss the scheme, saying it couldn’t reach an “objective” conclusion because of Cllr Gawrysiak’s personal link with the applicant.

Although Cllr Gawrysiak is an occasional substitute member of the district council’s planning committee, he will play no part in the decision and he withdrew from all town council discussions on the matter.

The application should be decided before the end of the year.