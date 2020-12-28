Building ‘too big’

A MAN’S plan for a temporary building in his back garden has been recommended for refusal by Henley councillors

Can Segunes wants to erect the single-storey wooden structure, which would be 9.37m long, behind his home in King James Way.

This would be used to provide professional childcare, which he is also seeking permission to offer in part of the house.

Jodie Rhymes, the town council’s planning officer, told the planning committee that she had concerns about the scale of the structure.

Mayor Ken Arlett proposed refusal, saying: “It’s a residential area and if you’re taking commercial use into the back garden, how many children are we talking about and how much noise will there be?

“A temporary application could eventually lead to a full planning application.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will decide the application.