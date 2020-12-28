Monday, 28 December 2020

Town clerk degree fee

NEARLY £6,000 will be spent by Henley Town Council so the town clerk can complete a degree in community governance.

Sheridan Jacklin-Edward, who was appointed in August last year, has already completed level 4 and 5 qualifications with the Society of Local Council Clerks and is now hoping to achieve level 6.

This would allow him to develop his skills and knowledge in management and research.

The town council has a £15,000 budget allocated for staff training.

Members of the finance strategy and management committee unanimously approved the funding.

Councillor Laurence Plant said: “It is a great idea. Sheridan has already been incredibly helpful in numerous areas and further training on such an important matter is critical.

“It shows our trust and support in him and he has done a great job.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton added: “We are really benefiting from his previous training.”

