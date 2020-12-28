Monday, 28 December 2020

Housing survey

RESIDENTS have until January 11 to give their views on the draft of the revised Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

Thirteen sites for potential housing development have been put forward for inclusion in the document.

Mayor Ken Arlett, chairman of the neighbourhood plan review working group, said: “A good neighbourhood plan is a working document that can help shape future development and identify community issues such as housing need.

“To be effective, it must focus on what local people think and feel.”

For more information, visit https://jhhnp.org.uk

You can complete the survey online at www.survey
monkey.co.uk/r/HFF7YD3

