Don’t drink and drive

RESIDENTS have been warned about the dangers of driving after drinking at Christmas.

Oxfordshire County Council is urging people to avoid alcohol if they intend to drive and instead travel by public transport or taxi, accept a lift from someone else or stay overnight.

Even when sober, drivers are at increased risk of crashing in the dark and in icy conditions so they should reduce their speed.

Judith Heathcoat, cabinet member for community safety, said: “If you cause a collision, it can result in life-changing injuries to you or anyone involved. You will carry the terrible guilt and it isn’t worth the risk.”

The council’s road safety manager Andy Ford said: “With most people staying at home or with family this year, you may drink more than you realise and may still be affected by alcohol the next day. Leave enough time before you drive.”

The council also says people shouldn’t drink before cooking as this is a major cause of fires. Householders should keep candles away from children and flammable materials.