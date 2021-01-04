Council to improve how it spends

CHANGES have been made to the way that South Oxfordshire District Council can spend money it receives through the planning process.

The council’s cabinet agreed to allow community infrastructure levy funds to be used for larger community projects and for those which comply with its corporate plan.

Previously, the money could only be spent in the area where development takes place.

A council spokeswoman said: “The new strategy allows greater flexibility when allocating funding to projects which in turn makes them more deliverable.

“This is particularly important where there is an identified need for larger infrastructure facilities that also benefit a wider area and a large proportion of the population.”

More than £53 million was secured for community infrastructure by South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse district councils in the last four years.

South Oxfordshire decided to review the process to “maximise the benefits to local communities”. CIL funding can now be combined to deliver larger projects in one area.

Councillor Robin Bennett, cabinet member for development, said: “While we’ve raised and spent a lot of money already to make sure communities have the facilities they need, we’ve identified better ways to maximise the positive contribution this cash can make, not just towards roads and buildings, but also potentially supporting access to nature, cycle lanes and electric charging points.

“The changes to our spending strategy will make funds more widely available for projects that will make a significant difference, speeding up delivery and enabling us to work more closely with our towns and parishes to provide for residents’ future needs.”