Pub bids to stop abuse of car park

A PUB in Henley wants to stop abuse of its car park.

The Little Angel pub in Henley has 30 spaces but owner Brakspear wants to stop people who aren’t customers from using them.

It has applied to Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, for permission to install automatic number plate recognition cameras.

This would involve a 5m column, a camera cabinet, cables to provide power and 3m signage poles.

A planning statement submitted by ParkingEye Car Park Solutions says: “The equipment will be of a standard specification and be as environmentally sensitive as possible in terms of design.

“It will be located on an area of land that is already used for car parking and as such will not significantly impact upon visual or landscape receptors.

“The proposal will ensure that the existing car park is used more effectively and reduce the amount of abuse that currently occurs.

“The development aims to increase the amount of visitors by discouraging people from parking in the car park who are not visiting the building itself.”

Council leader John Halsall, who represents Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe, says the development would be out of keeping with the green belt and the Remenham-Henley Bridge conservation area.