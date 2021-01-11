Monday, 11 January 2021

House probe

ENFORCEMENT officers from South Oxfordshire District Council are investigating a  first floor extension at a house in Carling Road, Sonning Common.

The height and location of a wall in the extension may not be in  accordance with the planning permission granted in September 2019. 

Meanwhile, a property in Old Copse Gardens is also being investigated after complaints that the hedge in front of the building is too high. 

