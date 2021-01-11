Monday, 11 January 2021

Quorum reduced

Quorum reduced

THE number of councillors required to be present for a vote at Henley Town Council meetings has reduced from 10 to six.

This means votes can still take place if members are ill or unable to attend a meeting.

Conservative opposition members Will Hamilton and Laurence Plant objected, saying attendance had never fallen below 10, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Mayor Ken Arlett, of the ruling Henley Residents Group, responded: “One time we had nine councillors and we had to telephone to get someone out of their sickbed.”

