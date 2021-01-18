Trees hold up extension

PLANS to extend Phyllis Court Club in Henley have suffered a setback.

The private members’ club off Marlow Road wants to have more space for dining facilities.

Applications for a single-storey rear extension and listed building consent have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

The club says this will help to “maintain a viable business in uncertain times”.

But Joe Smith, a forestry officer at the council, has submitted a holding objection, as the trees on the site are protected.

He said: “The applicant has submitted no arboricultural information and therefore it has not been possible to make an accurate assessment of the impact of the proposals on trees.”

The council is due to make a decision by February 11.