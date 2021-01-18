One per cent council tax rise agreed with £200,000 deficit

HENLEY Town Council is to increase its share of council tax by 1.1 per cent.

An average band D household will pay £109.71 a year, an increase of £1.19, from the start of the new financial year on April 1.

This will bring in an extra £15,900 but the council’s budget will still run with a £200,000 deficit.

The council’s finance strategy and management committee expects to receive £889,500 from council tax, rents and licences and to spend £779,300, which will mostly go on salaries and grants.

This includes the ongoing £10,000 grant for Henley youth and community project Nomad and a grant for the Henley 60+ Social Club which has increased by £5,000 to £15,000. It also includes a one-off grant of £6,500 for Henley Rowing Club.

Another £154,100 has been earmarked for the town and community committee to cover maintenance of the town hall, King’s Arms Barn and the Old Fire Station Gallery.

Money has also been put aside for cleaning the town and for Christmas lights and events. The recreation and amenities committee has been allocated £95,200 to

maintain Fairmile Cemetery, Leichlingen Pavilion in Mill Meadows and for flower beds and general parks services.

The ruling Henley Residents Group says the deficit is justified because the council provides “excellent” services to residents and has lost £100,000 in income as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at last week’s council meeting, Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak (HRG) said the budget was “well-thought out”.

But Councillor Will Hamilton, of the opposition Conservative group, said it was the worst set of figures he had ever seen and the deficit should be reduced.

He said the budget should go back to the finance committee as it didn’t need to be approved until next month at the earliest.

Cllr Hamilton said: “There’s no magic money tree — we have to get the deficit down and look at costs seriously. Not only have you spent too much, but you are also getting worse at forecasting how much you’re going to spend.

“Each year that HRG is in power, we see a bigger variant between plan and outcome — the problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”

Cllr Gawrysiak replied: “We deliver low taxes to the people of Henley.

“This rise will be £1 per year per household, which is modest for the fantastic services that town councillors and the officers provide, such as cleaning the streets, putting on a bus service and more.

“It’s the lowest council tax in South Oxfordshire and it’s a real credit to officers and councillors that they’ve produced a budget that is pretty good.”

Councillor Ian Reissmann, who chairs the committee, added: “This budget provides excellent services for the town and protects our reserves.”

The budget was approved with only Cllr Hamilton and fellow Conservative Ian Clark voting against while Councillor Laurence Plant, also a Conservative, abstaining. Last year, the council lost £26,000 from the town hall not being hired for events while people hiring King’s Arms Barn on a regular basis were given a six-month rent holiday.

Another £21,000 was lost due to cancelled events at the gallery and the loss of weekly markets in Market Place.

The usual £65,000 income from the cemetery fell by 23 per cent because of restrictions on the number of people allowed at funerals.

Income from the Meadow Road car park was nil in April and very low in May.

The council also established a £20,000 fund to combat the virus and spent £5,000 on signage and pavement stickers to help businesses and encourage social distancing.

Meanwhile, Oxfordshire County Council, which is responsible for the largest share of council tax, is proposing to raise that by at least 1.9 per cent.

Thames Valley Police want to increase their share by 6.9 per cent, which equates to £15.

South Oxfordshire District Council was due to discuss its plans today (Friday).