Monday, 25 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

No dogs at allotments

NEW signs are to be installed at Wargrave allotments warning residents not to take their dogs there.

The red and white signs will be similar to the one at the entrance to the recreation ground, where dog walking is also prohibited.

Contracts for leasing a plot may also be terminated if people bring a dog on to the allotments.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33