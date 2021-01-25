Monday, 25 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Extension bid

A PLANNING application has been submitted for a single-storey front extension at a property in Lambourne Road, Sonning Common.

The extension is for an extended lounge, hall and toilet.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by January 25.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33