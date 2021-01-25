We’re responding to demand, says hotel chain

PREMIER Inn believes there is a shortage of hotel accommodation in Henley and that its planned hotel would be “a positive addition”.

Paul Smith, the company’s acquisitions manager, said: “It was good to re-engage with Henley Town Council on the plans.

“We will reflect on the feedback of the discussion and the council’s response as we finalise our plans.

“As a direct distribution business, we are in a unique position to understand and respond to customer demand for our hotels in locations where we are not currently represented. We are bringing forward plans for a new hotel at Henley station to respond to consistently high demand from our customers for a Premier Inn in the town as well as a detailed understanding of the local accommodation offer.

“Premier Inn offers a different style of accommodation to independent hotels. We also bring a package of benefits to all our new locations, including many permanent and flexible jobs, with training and development opportunities, paid at or above the national living wage. We believe a new Premier Inn at Henley station will be a positive addition to the town and we’re looking to invest for the long-term.

“The benefits we will bring and how we have designed the hotel to its setting and to a high sustainability standard will be set out in detail in our planning application.”

The car park would be improved and extra landscaping carried out, while trees would be retained. There would also be a new pedestrian crossing between the hotel and the station entrance.