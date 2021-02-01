Developer to appeal rejection of retirement flats plan

a A DEVELOPER has appealed after being refused planning permission for a new retirement village in Sonning Common.

Inspired Villages wants to develop land in Blounts Court Road opposite the Johnson Matthey Technology Centre.

The company says the village would benefit as more than 25 per cent of residents are aged over 65, one of the highest proportions of elderly in any community in South Oxfordshire.

The planning application was rejected by South Oxfordshire District council, the planning authority, in June last year.

The appeal means an inquiry in front of a planning inspector will take place in June this year.

Parish councillors are considering launching an appeal for money to pay a barrister to represent them at the hearing.

The proposed development would have 40 “close care” flats and 110 assisted living flats, each with one or two bedrooms and a sitting room and kitchen, plus 165 parking spaces for residents and staff.

There would also be a restaurant, hairdresser, coffee shop, convenience store, library, reading room and communal space.

Residents would have use of a swimming pool, spa, gym and treatment room and the pool would be available to the wider community and local schools.

Sonning Common Parish Council objected to the plans on the grounds the development was “excessive and inappropriate”.

Councillor Tom Fort told a council meeting in February last year that Sonning Common’s neighbourhood plan working party, which he chairs, was incorporating the needs of the village’s elderly population already.

The plan is being revised in response to South Oxfordshire District Council’s new local plan, which allocated Sonning Common at least another 108 new homes on top of the 195 in the original document.

Cllr Fort called the proposals “abysmal”, pointing out the development would also be in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

He said: “It is a massive development on an exposed site within the Chilterns AONB in a location that has been very thoroughly rejected by the village, the Chilterns Conservation Board and the landscape consultants used by the district council — and pretty much everyone else.

“If the appeal is successful it would, I fear, mean the effective end of our neighbourhood plan.”

The district council said the proposal “fails to demonstrate exceptional circumstances in the public interest that would justify the development”.

Cllr Fort added: “Whatever we decide to do, another crowdfunding appeal would be an excellent move — apart from the money raised, it is great way to mobilise support and excite interest.”

