Holiday pods idea revised

ANOTHER attempt is being made to build holiday “pods” on farmland in a rural village.

Terry Daniel has applied for planning permission to build five of the lets at his farm in Patemore Lane, Pishill, which is in the Chiltern Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

There would also be a maintenance building, manager’s flat and associated landscaping and parking.

Last summer he sought permission for six pods on the site but later withdrew the application.

The new application says Mr Daniel has carried out more market research.

He has also changed the proposed design and layout by removing one pod “with a view to improving the overall aesthetic”.

Residents opposed the previous application, saying it was unsuitable for the area and would cause “irreparable” harm.

They were supported by the parish councils in Watlington, Swyncombe and Pishill with Stonor.

Mr Daniel said the development would be “minor” but would have a significant economic benefit and provide much-needed tourist accommodation in the area.

The application said the site was currently in agricultural use but was an “eyesore” with large, metal-clad barns and outbuildings, some of them dilapidated.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision on the latest application by March 12.