Conversion approved

PLANS to turn part of the old post office in Wargrave back into housing have been approved.

Chris Jones, who bought the High Street property in July, is to create a one-bedroom flat by altering parts of the ground and first floors.

Wokingham Borough Council has granted change of use permission as the ground floor area was classified as commercial space.

It asked for parking space to be maintained and a covered area for bicycles to be created.

The end-of-terrace building, which has a two-storey section and single-storey part, was used as the post office for more than 150 years with residential use on the first floor and at the rear of the ground floor.

The post office closed in June 2008 and since then it has been used as a florist, café and pop-up shop but has been empty for most of the last year.