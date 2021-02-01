Council doesn’t want vandalised phone box, even for £1

A VANDALISED phone box will not be adopted by Wargrave Parish Council due to safety concerns.

Glass panels in the red kiosk at the bottom of School Lane, opposite the Greyhound pub, were smashed at the end of last year.

The council was asked by BT if it would like to adopt the box for a nominal fee of £1 as it is due to be decommissioned.

This would mean being responsible for the cost of refurbishment, including stripping off the red paint and repainting the box as well as replacing the glass.

The council has already adopted and refurbished another old phone box in Blakes Lane with a view to fitting it with a community noticeboard.

Councillors considered a number of possible uses for the School Lane kiosk, including a library and a defibrillator store, at a meeting last week.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “One of the suggestions put forward by a resident was for it to be refurbished and then relocated because this may not be a suitable location for an alternative use.

“There is no pavement and you have to cross the road at the junction in order to get to it.

“We’ve looked at noticeboards before but from a health and safety point of view, it’s not the best place for it with people crossing at that busy junction. It has been suggested a more suitable location for a defibrillator would be the side of Woodclyffe Hall. ”

Councillors were concerned about the kiosk being vandalised again if it remained where it was with an alternative use as well as road safety.

Councillor Michael Etwell said: “The problem with any use is the area outside because there is no pavement and you are crossing near traffic. Even if the traffic is held at the lights, it is likely to be moving the other way up School Lane. With today’s traffic, it is not really a safe location for any alternative use.

“There is already a noticeboard on the other side of the road at the car park.”

Council chairman Dick Bush said relocating the kiosk would be too expensive.

“You’ve got to pay to have the electricity moved and you’ve got to dig it out and crane it onto a lorry. It would be better to go to someone who buys these and there are people not far away who do that.”

Councillor Marion Pope said it would be a shame to lose the kiosk but there was no good reason for the council to adopt it.