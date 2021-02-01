£680,000 for new village recreation ground agreed

A BUDGET of £680,000 has been approved for a new amphitheatre-style recreation ground in Sonning Common after four years of planning.

The land that will be used is part of a field off Reades Lane, opposite Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School.

This was given to the parish council by developer Linden Homes and owners the Pelly family for a nominal fee of £1 in return for supporting an application for 50 new homes which have since been built in the adjacent field known as Sonning Grove.

The developer also contributed £250,000 to help pay for levelling, drainage and seeding the new recreation ground as well as £16,000 towards fencing it.

The facility could include a running track, an outdoor gym, multi-sport zones, tennis courts, a picnic area, rehabilitation areas, a coffee stop and hospitality space as well as parking spaces

The “amphitheatre” would be created by having a raised footpath around the edge of the field.

The council approved the budget, which represents its biggest single expenditure ever, on the recommendation of a working party.

The construction work is estimated at £630,000 while the other £50,000 will go towards the multi-use games area. Councillors noted that additional funding would be needed for play equipment and the planting of trees and bushes.

The contractor has not been selected yet.

Diana Pearman, a member of the working group, told a meeting: “It has taken us four years to get to this point so it’s really exciting. It’s a great thing for the village and has something to offer everyone.

“Public Health England stated recently that we should all be doing 20 minutes of activity per day and Sonning Common has created health walks, Green Gym, Active Leaders and now this recreation ground. It is really something quite special.”

Penny Snowden, a fellow member of the working group and founder of Active Leaders, added: “This has been a really interesting process.

“Every step of the way we are looking at how we can finance certain elements — we are always looking for opportunities to shave down the costs. We double check everything we do so we don’t have to undo and redo everything.

“The crucial thing is that it’s a facility that is well-used and loved.”

Other members of the working party include parish councillors Michael Cann, Leigh Rawlins and Tom Fort, deputy parish clerk Becky Jenkins, Alan Gibbon, a trustee of the memorial hall, and Ian McGowan, who represents Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School.

Previous members include former councillor Nick Shanagher and resident Ian Scholey.

Councillor Douglas Kedge praised the working group, saying: “I’m absolutely amazed at the progress that this project has made. The team have done a superb job.

“This is the kind of project that should be at district council level and here we are at parish level doing it so well.”

Councillor Vicky Boorman added: “The team have worked so hard for the last four years and balanced a number of difficult issues.

“They had a clear vision of what they wanted to achieve for Sonning Common and I think they should be proud of all their amazing work.”

Planning permission for the development of the field was submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, on August 2019 but was then withdrawn before a decision was reached. A second application was submitted in July last year and planning permission was granted.

A separate application was submitted in December for lighting the multi-use games area and around the site. The council hopes to reach a decision on that by the end of the month. Work on the ground is due to begin at the end of next month.

The idea for the recreation ground came from the Sonning Common neighbourhood plan, which passed a referendum in September 2016, as this was one of its main aims.

The plan said the village should “secure land for, and encourage the provision of, identified shortfalls in healthy recreation facilities for all age groups and particularly for older children and adults”.

It was anticipated that there would be paths from the village centre to the recreation ground to make it accessible to people on foot, bicycle and mobility scooter.

A public consultation meeting was held in 2018 and more than 200 people attended.

Mrs Pearman told the Henley Standard at the time that the feedback from residents had been “positive and encouraging”.

The ground was tested during the following summer by 85 children who enjoyed a water pistol fight organised by Active Leaders.

Other activities included wellie wanging, a mud kitchen, seed planting, tug of war and an obstacle course. Parish clerk Philip Collings said the activities had shown the potential of the field.

• The council’s budget for 2021/22 was also unanimously approved with a surplus of more than £10,000.