Sign upset

A COMPLAINT has been made about signage at a new Turkish barber’s shop in Goring.

The business, which is set to open at the former florist’s in Ferry Lane, has put up a fascia sign with the name “Goring Turkish Barbers” in a large, modern typeface.

Several villagers have asked South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning enforcement team to investigate, saying the owners failed to seek permission.

