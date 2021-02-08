Sign upset

Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Monday, 08 February 2021
A COMPLAINT has been made about signage at a new Turkish barber’s shop in Goring.
The business, which is set to open at the former florist’s in Ferry Lane, has put up a fascia sign with the name “Goring Turkish Barbers” in a large, modern typeface.
Several villagers have asked South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning enforcement team to investigate, saying the owners failed to seek permission.
08 February 2021
Sheila Hayward — February 19, 1932-January 19, 2021
SHEILA SMITH was born in Nettlebed on February 19,... [more]
Parents, pupils and staff get used to lockdown life
STUDENTS at the Piggott School in Wargrave who ... [more]
