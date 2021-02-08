Monday, 08 February 2021

Fake tree fly-tipped

A FAKE Christmas tree with metal arms and a plastic base was fly-tipped at the recreation ground in Wargrave.

The parish council operates an annual tree shredding service and residents were asked to leave their old trees in the car park by January 15.

The trees are shredded in the main car park and the resulting mulch left at the allotments for use by tenants.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “This is simply irresponsible fly-tipping and any broken parts could have damaged the shredding equipment, which in turn could impact the continuation of this service for local residents.

“Not only does this service save many vehicle journeys to a tip, and reduce the burning of the trees, the shredded material is used on the allotments by tenants as a mulch and weed-supressant.”

The shredding has been done by Beechwood Tree Care for a number of years.

