Councillor quits for more time in pubs

A PUB landlord has stepped down from Nettlebed Parish Council after a year.

Ted Docherty wanted to dedicate more time to being landlord of the White Hart pub in the village and the Crown pub in Playhatch and felt he couldn’t give the council his full attention.

He said: “I just didn’t feel I was giving it enough time with the demands I have with the two pubs and claiming for grants. The position warranted more of my time.

“I had spoken to the council about it before and a couple of my colleagues convinced me to stay on but I really felt like the position could be better used by somebody else.

“I joined just before the first lockdown. I didn’t ask to be a councillor but they approached me as they felt they needed more momentum and new ideas.

“There had been a couple of resignations at the time and so there were some positions to fill.

“I’ve not been able to do a lot in my time and that’s the problem — I didn’t feel I was doing enough to warrant being a councillor. It’s not the council’s fault, it’s mine.

“I’d love to come back if I felt I could offer some value in the future but at the moment I’m just trying to keep my businesses afloat.”

The White Hart is offering takeaways on three evenings a week.

It operated a community shop during the first lockdown but Mr Docherty said there was no longer a demand for this.