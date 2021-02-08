Councillors object to lodges at holiday park

PLANS to install 24 lodges at Swiss Farm holiday park in Henley have been opposed by the town council.

The business, off Marlow Road, has operated a camping field since the Fifties, but the owners are concerned about the long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the hospitality industry.

Managing director Joseph Borlase has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for permission to build the lodges to create a bespoke five-star facility.

Following pre-application advice, the number of lodges was reduced from 40 to show consideration for the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

But this week Henley Town Council’s planning committee recommended the plans are refused.

Planning officer Jodie Rhymes said: “The National planning policy framework requires that great weight is given to conserving and enhancing the landscape and the beauty of the area.

“There is some visual containment afforded to the site through vegetation and topography, but I would probably ask that there is further boundary screening to reduce the wider impact on the AONB.

“I also have some concerns over the increase in traffic to and from the site.”

Councillor Laurence Plant said: “I’m all for no on this one. It’s already a great business and I think it is a slippery slope if we start putting further hardstanding and permanent lodges down. We are just building out and out.

“Let’s keep it as it is and maintain our green space. This is just an opportunity for us to build on another perfectly pleasant field, which is already providing a business purpose to the town. It’s great for tourism and for visitors. They’ve got a lovely facility there and I don’t believe they need to build out further.”

The committee agreed to ask for the application to be “called in” by the district council, which means it must be heard by its planning committee and not dealt with by officers under delegated powers.

Andrew Hamilton, who lives in Fawley, said: “I can see no justification for this application. The present accommodation is presumed to be temporary, whereas the proposal would become permanent, or worse, establish a precedent for development, which would lead to the urban area of Henley spreading eastwards. This is a highly visible site and cabins of this nature are entirely unsuited to the area.”

Mr Borlase says his proposal would not be detrimental to the AONB and would help to make the business more viable in light of the covid restrictions.

The lodges would be spaced apart, with self-catering and electric vehicle charging points.

The application says the development would generate about £614,000 per year for the local economy.

The lodges would be accessed from the existing driveway, which leads to the A1455. Access would be monitored by reception staff.

A landscape and visual impact assessment states the development would not have a significant or long-term impact on the character of the site or the surroundings.

A public consultation runs until February 26.