Monday, 08 February 2021

Two sites for new housing

TWO sites in Nettlebed are being put forward as potenital sites for housing.

These are the petrol station in High Street and land at the bottom of Priest Hill.

Both plots have been made available by the owners and deemed suitable for development.

The village has been asked to allocate space for 47 new homes to be built by 2035 under South Oxfordshire District Council’s new local plan.

