Easing planning rules for developers ‘could finish high street’

REFORM of the planning system could kill the high street, says a Henley councillor.

The Government wants to change permitted development rights to allow developers greater freedom to convert business premises into housing.

It hopes the move would lead to more housing being built to meet national targets and boost economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the proposals, the range of commercial properties that could be converted to homes has been expanded to include restaurants, indoor sports centres and crèches. Developers could change the use without needing to submit a planning application.

Jodie Rhymes, Henley Town Council’s planning officer, says the changes would make it “significantly harder” for communities to influence town centre development through their neighbourhood plan.

Speaking to a meeting of the council’s neighbourhood plan committee, she said: “The rights that they are proposing would also remove the existing floor space limits on the scale of conversions allowed.

“Under the existing regime, a cap exists on the amount of light industrial retail floor space that can be converted into residential.

“This could mean that large offices or industrial units could be allowed to change to residential without the need for planning [permission].

“This would make it significantly harder to influence town centre development through the neighbourhood plan.”

Michelle Thomas, who chairs the council’s planning committee called the proposals “very concerning”.

She said: “Banks, shops and restaurants — being able to turn those into housing, I think, will be the death of the high street.

“Henley-on-Thames will have some filter because of the conservation area in the town centre but there really is very little information as to how we can object to anything.

“Are they really seriously saying they are happy with all our high streets being turned into housing? That’s what they will end up with if they put it into the hands of landlords.

“It will be hugely damaging for high streets up and down the country.” Cllr Thomas said the Government should look at reforming business rates and consider compulsory purchasing of empty properties first.

She said: “There are 300,000 empty homes in England alone — why don’t they look at that before allowing landlords to convert all our high streets into houses?

“Look into compulsory purchases to allow people to buy these and perhaps turn them into artisan spaces.

“There is no imagination there at all. I don’t understand where the Conservative Government is coming from.”

Kester George, who chairs Harpsden Parish Council, said: “I would like to assure Michelle that it isn’t just Left-wingers who are appalled by this. Very traditional members of the Tory party share her doubts and amazement that anything as stupid as this could be put forward.

“It would completely undermine anything we did in the neighbourhood plan about parking. It would jam up the town.

“All strength to your arm in opposing this absurdity.”

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett said: “What worries me more than anything is it is a one-size-fits-all.

“If you are going to do a thing like this you have to look at the small towns and villages. To have a document like this which you are going to use for every area in the UK is absolutely crackers.”

The Government is also proposing that the consultation on planning applications be reduced from 21 days to 14 in order to speed up the process.

Ms Rhymes said: “That would have a big impact on ensuring we provide comments within that time limit.

“We have planning meetings every three weeks and we just wouldn’t be able to get responses in time. That is very concerning.”

Joan Clark, who sits on the neighbourhood plan committee, said the move was akin to a “gagging order”.

Meanwhile, Cllr Arlett claimed that landlords were pricing out business from taking on empty shops.

He said: “The majority of vacant shops in Henley have had offers put into them but the landlords will not accept. That’s the problem.

“There are plenty of businesses who want to come into this town but they are not prepared to pay the kind of rents that landlords are after.”

Cllr Thomas said there needed to be wholesale reform to protect the high street and landlords should be forced to take lower offers.