Playground and parks warning

FAMILIES using children’s playgrounds and public parks in Henley have been urged to follow social distancing guidelines.

The town council is responding to concerns rasied by residents about these areas being busy, which it says is in partly down to the schools being closed.

The council is asking residents and visitors to be vigilant and considerate of others and reminds people who use the playgrounds that these are for exercise and should not be used to socialise with others.

A distance of 2m between people from different households should be followed, where possible, at all times and only one family member should accompany their child in a playground.

There are signs at each playground which details the maximum number of people allowed inside at any time. If it is busy, you should come back later.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, who chairs the council’s recreation and amenities committee, said: “It is vital that we are vigilant, use our common sense and maintain social distance in playgrounds and parks.

“Case numbers are falling, but covid-19 is as insidious as ever.

“Please respect the guidelines and your fellow residents — we all have a responsibility to keep ourselves and each other safe.”