Extension proposed

A COUPLE from Wargrave are looking to extend their home and replace two old outbuildings.

Megan and Will Rowson have applied for planning permision for a part single and part two-storey extension to the four-bedroom property in High Street.

This would involve demolishing the existing conservatory and two outbuildings used for storage.

One is an old timberframed store which dates back to the 1840s and is structurally unstable.

The replacement building would be in traditional style, using the historic timbers as a decorative feature.

The other would be a modern structure in a less central part of the garden.

The Rowsons sought advice from Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, prior to submitting the application.

The council’s conservation officer said their plans were unlikely to harm the character and appearance of the conservation area.

The extension would allow the couple to replace the existing conservatory to create a large open plan kitchen and the existing kitchen would become a utility room. There would be a new bedroom.

The application says “careful” consideration has been given to the design of the development, which would be of “high quality” and complement the house.

A public consultation will run until February 24 before the borough council makes a decision.