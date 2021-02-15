Extension plan for councillor’s home approved

PLANS by a Henley councillor’s partner to enlarge their home have been approved.

Catherine Notaras was criticised by neighbours for wanting to create more living space at her three-bedroom detached property in Elizabeth Road.

Ms Notaras, who shares the house with Henley town, district and county councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, was forced to scale back her plans.

Now she has been granted permission by South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee to build a ground floor annexe with a bedsit with a bathroom and kitchen-diner.

On the first floor there will be a fourth bedroom with an en-suite bathroom plus new dormer windows in the loft.

Ms Notaras scrapped plans for a detached garage and car port and new entrance gates, which had prompted fears about overdevelopment and potential harm to a tree.

She also shrunk the size of the proposed front dormer windows and proposed a shallower hipped roof for the extension instead of a gable-ended one.

Debbie Mason, who lives next door, criticised the couple for not consulting their neighbours.

She said: “Stefan and Catherine did not talk to any neighbours before the letter from the council arrived on our doorsteps.

“The floor plans do not seem to represent the needs of a retired couple with no elderly parents.

“The application requires the approval of a bedsit with a separate front and back door and expands the house from three bedrooms to five and potentially seven if you were to include a loft conversion at a later stage.

“If the intent of the loft conversion is for storage the request for dormer windows looks to be for personal financial gain.

“They could convert the loft for living space at a later stage without planning permission, using permitted development rights, or sell the house at a premium with dormer windows at the front, converting the loft to create a seven-bedroom house with only minor alterations.

“This application seems to be working the rules to the applicant’s advantage.

“The applicants are active members in the Henley community. We feel they should have gone over and above to make sure they comply with the rules and consider the neighbours but neither of these things happened.” Ms Notaras said: “The bedsit on the ground floor provides me with a sustainable way to continue living in my own home into old age.

“To put the record straight, I have consistently campaigned to protect the avenue of lime trees along Elizabeth Road for over 35 years and I have helped to promote their health and longevity.”

Councillors were unanimous in approving the application.

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett, a member of the committee, said: “There has been lots of assumptions by the objectors and thankfully we heard the facts by the applicant.”

Councillor Lorraine Hillier, who lives in Henley, said: “I think it is a good idea to make provision for later care.”

Councillor Sarah Gray, who represents Forest and Holton ward, said: “I understand the objections of the neighbours but unfortunately I don’t think they constitute grounds for refusal.”

In November, Councillor Gawrysiak urged colleagues on the town council’s planning committee to vote against Mrs Mason’s proposal for a single-storey rear extension at her house in Elizabeth Road.

He spoke as a member of the public at a virtual meeting and left before it agreed to recommend refusal. The plans were later approved by district councillors.