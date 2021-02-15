Monday, 15 February 2021

Jobless rise

THE proportion of jobless people in the Henley constituency is about 3.4 per cent.

Just under 2,000 people claimed for unemployment benefit in December, up by 20 on November. The equivalent UK rate was 6.3 per cent.

Henley MP John Howell said: “Any increase in unemployment is unwelcome news, particularly to the people who have been made unemployed. My feelings are with them.

“However, it is good to know that this constituency is still doing so well throughout this pandemic and we have not seen an explosion in unemployment.”

