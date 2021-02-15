Book service

Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
THE headteacher of Goring primary is hoping to run 100km for village school
OXFORDSHIRE County Council’s home library service delivered more than 8,000 books to people at home between April and December last year.
The service is free to almost 800 residents of all ages who are unable to visit libraries themselves through frailty, infirmity or a disability. It is also available to full-time carers.
The books are delivered by a team of around 180 volunteers.
