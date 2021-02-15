Monday, 15 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Book service

Book service

OXFORDSHIRE County Council’s home library service delivered more than 8,000 books to people at home between April and December last year.

The service is free to almost 800 residents of all ages who are unable to visit libraries themselves through frailty, infirmity or a disability. It is also available to full-time carers.

The books are delivered by a team of around 180 volunteers.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33